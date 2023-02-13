Kia car prices in India to be increased by up to Rs 50,000 from 1 March

- Prices of all Kia cars in India to be hiked due to introduction of RDE-compliant engines

- The company increased the prices by up to Rs 1 lakh in January 2023

According to leaked data, Kia India is all set to introduce its BS6 2.0-compliant range of vehicles from March 2023. Along with the updated engines, the entire product range will also witness a significant price hike.

The diesel and petrol variants of the Kia Seltos will cost Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 more than the outgoing prices from next month. Similarly, prices of the petrol and diesel-powered Sonet will be increased by Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively.

The Kia Carens in the petrol avatar will become expensive by Rs 30,000 while the diesel variants of the MPV will command a premium of 50,000. Details regarding the price hike of the Carnival, if any, remain unknown at the moment. When the new prices come into effect, it would become the second price hike for the brand this year, as the first price increase came into effect from January 2023.

Image Source