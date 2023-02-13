CarWale

    New Hyundai Verna offers Turbo GDi engine option from SX variant onwards

    Nikhil Puthran

    New Hyundai Verna offers Turbo GDi engine option from SX variant onwards

    - Offered in two petrol engine options – 1.5 Turbo GDi and 1.5 MPi

    - Available in four variant options, such as EX, S, SX, and SX(O) 

    Post much wait, Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the new Verna. Interested customers can book the vehicle online or Hyundai dealership with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The sedan is available in four variant options, such as EX, S, SX, and SX(O). 

    The new Hyundai Verna is available in two petrol engine options. Both the powertrains are RDE-compliant and are also E20 fuel ready. The 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine will be available with a six-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT) option. This engine option is available in both 6MT and 7DCT in the following variant options:

    - SX 

    - SX dual-tone 

    - SX(O)

    - SX(O) dual-tone 

    On the other hand, the new Verna is also available with a 1.5 MPi Petrol engine in both 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) options. This engine is available in the following variant options:

    - EX (6MT)

    - S (6MT)

    - SX (6MT and iVT option)

    - SX(O) (6MT and iVT option)

    The new Hyundai Verna offers a choice between seven monotone and two dual-tone colour options. Post launch, the new model will compete against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and the Volkswagen Virtus.

