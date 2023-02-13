CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Verna engine details revealed; no diesel engine

    Jay Shah

    2023 Hyundai Verna engine details revealed; no diesel engine

    - Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre diesel engine discontinued 

    - Available in four variants

    Hyundai India has released the first teaser and simultaneously opened bookings for the new Verna. The updated version of the mid-size sedan, expected to be launched in the coming weeks, is being offered in four variants. Moreover, the 2023 Verna will be available with two powertrains, a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. Let us know more about it.

    The new generation of Hyundai Verna will not have a diesel engine and in exchange, will be offered with a powerful turbo-petrol mill. It will be a 1.5-litre engine paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit with an expected output of over 150bhp. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol will be carried forward and mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Both powertrains are RDE-compliant and RDE-fuel-ready. 

    Besides this, the new Verna will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior styling with a larger parametric-jewel front grille dominated by full-width LED DRL, a new alloy wheel design, and a more angular silhouette. The tail lamp clusters, too, will be new with a connected illuminated stripe, as seen on the recently launched Venue and Tucson. The Verna can be booked in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX (O).

    When launched in the coming weeks, the new Verna will go up against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

    New Hyundai Verna offers Turbo GDi engine option from SX variant onwards

    • Hyundai New Verna Front Logo
