2023 Hyundai Verna engine details revealed; no diesel engine

- Hyundai Verna 1.5-litre diesel engine discontinued

- Available in four variants

Hyundai India has released the first teaser and simultaneously opened bookings for the new Verna. The updated version of the mid-size sedan, expected to be launched in the coming weeks, is being offered in four variants. Moreover, the 2023 Verna will be available with two powertrains, a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. Let us know more about it.

The new generation of Hyundai Verna will not have a diesel engine and in exchange, will be offered with a powerful turbo-petrol mill. It will be a 1.5-litre engine paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit with an expected output of over 150bhp. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol will be carried forward and mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Both powertrains are RDE-compliant and RDE-fuel-ready.

Besides this, the new Verna will have a thoroughly redesigned exterior styling with a larger parametric-jewel front grille dominated by full-width LED DRL, a new alloy wheel design, and a more angular silhouette. The tail lamp clusters, too, will be new with a connected illuminated stripe, as seen on the recently launched Venue and Tucson. The Verna can be booked in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX (O).

When launched in the coming weeks, the new Verna will go up against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.