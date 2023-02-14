CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki partners with South Indian bank to introduce finance schemes

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Indian bank to expand financing options for dealers and retail car financing. With this, it will provide finance options to the dealers and customers and cater to the business requirement of both companies. 

    The agreement was signed between the senior management from Maruti Suzuki and South Indian Bank. 

    Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with South Indian bank. This tie-up will provide financing solutions for our dealer partners as well as for our customers. Both Maruti Suzuki and South Indian bank are committed to delivering the best customer experiences.”

    Sharing his thoughts on the alliance, Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank, said, “It is our immense pleasure to have partnered with Maruti Suzuki, the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India. With our diverse finance solutions, we aim to provide convenient and comprehensive finance options and are confident that this partnership will cater to the business requirements of both companies and produce a great synergistic effect.” 

