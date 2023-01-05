Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens, and EV6 prices hiked by up to Rs 1 lakh

- Kia EV6 gets expensive by Rs 1 lakh

- New prices applicable from 1 January, 2023

Kia India has hiked the prices of select models in its line-up by up to Rs 1 lakh. This is the first price increase levied by the carmaker in 2023 and here we tell you the model-wise quantum of hike and new ex-showroom prices.

Starting with the Carens MPV, all variants powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine have become expensive by Rs 20,000 whereas the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol trims get a uniform price increase of Rs 25,000. As for the diesel variants, the ex-showroom prices have been upped by Rs 45,000. Thus, the new prices of the Kia Carens start from Rs 10.20 lakh and go up to Rs 18.45 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

Moving to the Kia Sonet compact SUV, similar to the Carens, the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol variants are now dearer by Rs 20,000 and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol trims get a hike of Rs 25,000. The diesel variants, on the other hand, demand a premium of Rs 40,000. As a result, the Kia Sonet now starts at Rs 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Seltos is available with three engine options – 1.5-litre diesel, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre petrol. Irrespective of the variants, all diesel versions now command Rs 50,000 more. Meanwhile, the petrol and turbo-petrol variants are costlier by Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. With this revision, the Kia Seltos now has a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Kia EV9 has received its first price revision and the GT Line and GT Line AWD variants of the electric crossover are now costlier by Rs 1 lakh each.

Besides this, Kia India will be present at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 and will showcase the new-gen Kia Carnival and Kia EV9 Concept on 11 January, 2023.