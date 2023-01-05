Mahindra Thar 2WD brochure leaked; to be launched soon

- Will be the most affordable variant in the line-up

- Prices most likely to be announced next week

Ahead of the official launch of the Mahindra Thar 4x2, the brochure of the SUV has leaked online. The details of to the specifications, features, and even variant details are now known. Furthermore, the Mahindra Thar will also be offered in two new exterior shades. Let us know more about it.

The highlight of the Mahindra 2WD is its revised powertrain and drivetrain options. It will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines of which the petrol motor is the same 2.0-litre mill which produces 150bhp and 300Nm of torque. This version will be paired with both a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. However, the oil burner is a smaller 1.5-litre diesel motor which has an output of 117bhp and 300Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

As for the variants, 2WD Thar will be offered in both LX and AX trims, the latter which is the lower-spec variant will get smaller 16-inch steel wheels. There will be no changes to the exterior styling of the Thar 2WD except for the omission of the ‘4X4’ from the rear fender.

Except for the current four exterior shades that the Thar is available with, the SUV will get two new colours – Everest White and Blazing Bronze. The interior layout and feature list will remain unchanged and identical to its 4x4 version. The only revision will be a small storage space near the gear lever.