Top 10 luxury cars launched in 2022 in India

Last year was flooded with new car launches across all segments in the Indian market. Lots of hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs at various price points were brought in. The luxury cars segment also boomed with many introductions by top-tier brands. Here is a quick rundown of the top ten luxury cars that were launched in 2022 in India.

Mercedes Maybach S-Class, Mercedes C-Class, and Mercedes Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz India had an incredible 2022 in terms of car launches, bringing in a handful of vehicles in the country. Beginning in March 2022, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class based on the seventh-generation S-Class was launched in two variants, the S580 and S680, at a starting price of Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). The S580 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, whereas the S680 is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 powerhouse. While the former produces 496bhp and 700Nm of torque, the latter shells out 603bhp and 900Nm. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, across the board.

Next up, in May 2022, Mercedes updated its entry-level sedan, the C-Class. Available at a starting price of Rs 57.20 lakh (ex-showroom), it gets three variants with two engine options. The C-Class is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The former is outfitted with the C200 variant that produces 201bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The latter, on the other hand, is available in C220d and C300d trims, with outputs of 197bhp and 440Nm of torque and 261bhp and 550Nm of torque, respectively. A 48V mild-hybrid system producing 20bhp and 200Nm of torque is also available. All engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic unit.

To finish the year, Mercedes-Benz launched the GLB, which starts at Rs 63.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in three variants with two engine options. The SUV is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which are mated to seven- and eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively. The petrol engine generates 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the diesel engine produces 188bhp and 400Nm.

BMW M340i and BMW XM

BMW India introduced a facelift version of its performance sedan, the M340i, at the end of 2022 for Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The M340i is only available in one configuration but with an updated interior. Powering the sedan is the same 3.0-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as its predecessor, producing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Along with the M340i, BMW also introduced the XM, a performance SUV with a starting price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). The XM is the first M original model released in four decades, after the iconic M1. The XM is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor that produces 653bhp and 800Nm of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

Audi Q7 and Audi Q3

Audi released a facelift version of the Q7 in February 2022. The full-size luxury SUV was initially available in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Technology. Later, in September 2022, Audi introduced the Limited Edition for Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Q7 is currently available in three variants, with prices starting at Rs 83.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre V6, TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. With the Quattro AWD system, the engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission unit.

In August 2022, Audi pulled the wraps off its popular entry-level SUV, the Q3. The SUV is priced at Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants, namely, Premium Plus and Technology. Under the hood, the Audi Q3 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic unit with the Quattro AWD system.

Land Rover Range Rover 2022 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport

In the middle of last year, Land Rover India introduced its flagship product, the 2022 Range Rover. It comes in four variants with prices starting at Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom). The new Range Rover is available with three engine options: a 3.0-litre petrol engine, a 3.0-litre diesel engine, and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. The 3.0-litre petrol engine produces 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, while the 3.0-litre diesel engine produces 346bhp and 700Nm. Meanwhile, the 4.4-litre gasoline engine generates 523bhp and 750Nm of torque.

Jaguar Land Rover India also introduced the Range Rover Sport in India last year, with a starting price of Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in four trim levels: SE, HSE, First Edition, and Autobiography. The Range Rover Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that produces 346bhp and 700Nm of torque.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Last but not the least, Jeep India launched its locally-assembled flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee, in India in November 2022, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 77.50 lakh. The two-row SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 4X4 system that generates 268bhp and 400Nm of torque.