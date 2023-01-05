Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow

- The E53 AMG Cabriolet will be the brand’s first launch in India this year

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the E53 AMG Cabriolet in the country tomorrow at an event in Delhi. The carmaker has also chosen the occasion to announce its roadmap for the Indian market in 2023.

The first launch from Mercedes-Benz this year, the E53 AMG Cabriolet will be the company’s fourth 53-badged model in the country. At the heart of the model will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor generating a combined output of 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The E53 AMG Cabriolet can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds.

In terms of exterior design, the Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet features the signature Panamericana grille with vertical slats, LED headlamps and DRLs, an aggressive design for the front bumper, two-piece LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, and a soft-top roof.

Inside, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet will come equipped with a large single-piece screen that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument console, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a Burmester-sourced music system, AMG sports seats, wireless charging, and ambient lighting.