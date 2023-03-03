Tata Motors achieves 50 lakh units production milestone

- Last 10 lakh units mark reached in 2.5 years

- Will roll out a celebratory campaign on the occasion

Tata Motors has surpassed the 50 lakh units production milestone in India. The company celebrated this achievement with a ’50 lakh’ formation with its range of cars. Additionally, it will roll out a celebratory campaign on this occasion.

As a part of the celebratory campaign for customers and employees in India, Tata Motors will deck up its dealership and sales outlets with branded outfits and the signatory mnemonic to mark the milestone. The company will also conduct month-long celebrations across its manufacturing locations and regional offices.

Tata Motors achieved the 10 lakh units production mark in 2004, while the second million came up in 2010. This was followed by the 3 million mark in 2015 and the 4 million milestone car in 2020.The carmaker was able to sprint from 4 million to 5 million mark within three years, despite Covid-19 and the semiconductor shortage crisis which plagued the global automotive industry.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5 million production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention. Every Innovation was with the idea of building the nation. The brand is respected by its customers for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support of our customers who have made this landmark achievement possible. We owe this milestone to our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and government for their continued support. At Tata Motors, we remain committed to continuously innovate and be a leading stakeholder in moving the future of mobility ahead in India with safer, smarter, and greener solutions.”