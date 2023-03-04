CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition reaches dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition reaches dealerships

    - Black Edition range for Nexa cars was launched in January

    - The highlight is the Pearl Midnight Black paintjob

    Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki launched the Black Edition range for the Nexa line-up of models. This was followed by the same update for the Arena range of products in late January. Now, the Grand Vitara Black Edition has begun arriving at local dealerships across India.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition exterior design

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Front View

    As seen in the images here, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition features the Pearl Midnight Black colour. Apart from the black paintjob, the model continues to sport contrast-coloured skid plates, a chrome grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome inserts around the body, and contrast-coloured inserts on the C-pillars.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition interior and features

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

    The Grand Vitara Black Edition retains the design and features of the regular variants. The model showcased here is the Zeta variant and gets a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone interior theme, an engine start-stop button, a multi-function three-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, and a rear parking camera.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition engine, transmission, and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Black Edition version of the Grand Vitara is available with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid motor and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid motor. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a CVT unit. Customers can also choose from AWD and CNG variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.29 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.36 Lakh

