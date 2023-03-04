Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition reaches dealerships

- Black Edition range for Nexa cars was launched in January

- The highlight is the Pearl Midnight Black paintjob

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki launched the Black Edition range for the Nexa line-up of models. This was followed by the same update for the Arena range of products in late January. Now, the Grand Vitara Black Edition has begun arriving at local dealerships across India.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition exterior design

As seen in the images here, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition features the Pearl Midnight Black colour. Apart from the black paintjob, the model continues to sport contrast-coloured skid plates, a chrome grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome inserts around the body, and contrast-coloured inserts on the C-pillars.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition interior and features

The Grand Vitara Black Edition retains the design and features of the regular variants. The model showcased here is the Zeta variant and gets a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone interior theme, an engine start-stop button, a multi-function three-spoke steering wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, and a rear parking camera.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition engine, transmission, and specifications

The Black Edition version of the Grand Vitara is available with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid motor and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid motor. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a CVT unit. Customers can also choose from AWD and CNG variants.

