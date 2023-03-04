Honda announces discounts of up to Rs 26,000

- Offers on Amaze, WR-V, and City

- Can be availed till 31 March 2023

Honda Cars India is offering benefits of up to Rs 26,000 on the Amaze, WR-V, and the fifth-generation Honda City. These benefits are available in the form of loyalty bonuses, car exchange bonus, corporate discounts and cash discounts. The offers vary depending on the variants and are valid till 31 March 2023.

Customers can avail of cash discounts up to Rs 5,000 or accessories worth Rs 6,198, car exchange bonuses worth Rs 10,000, and a customer loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000. Moreover, one can also avail of a Rs 6,000 corporate discount on the Amaze.

Discounts on the WR-V and the fifth-generation Honda City include a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Recently,

Honda also launched the City facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh

(ex-showroom). It debuts a new Obsidian Blue Pearl exterior hue and comes equipped with features like the Honda Sensing suite (ADAS