    Maruti Grand Vitara CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.85 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Grand Vitara CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 12.85 lakh

    - The Grand Vitara S-CNG is available in two variants

    - Claimed mileage of 26.6km/kg

    Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the CNG-powered Grand Vitara in the country, with prices starting at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is available in two variants, namely Delta and Zeta, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

    Powering the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG version is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode, while the CNG mode delivers an output of 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer. The CNG version of the mid-size SUV is claimed to return a mileage of 26.6km/kg.

    Feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG version include the signature SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Suzuki Connect telematics, and six airbags. Additionally, the S-CNG version of the model can also be availed through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 30,723.

    Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal, complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models.”

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    ₹ 10.45 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
