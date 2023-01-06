New Kia Carnival spied in India; to debut at Auto Expo 2023

CarWale

    Jay Shah

    - Will be showcased at Auto Expo 2023 

    - Expected to be equipped with ADAS tech

    Kia India is all set to showcase the new generation Carnival MPV next week at the Auto Expo 2023. Ahead of the official debut, images of the new Carnival have surfaced on the web. Internally codenamed KA4, this will be the first update for the India-spec Kia Carnival that will sport the brand’s new design language and a revamped interior. 

    The leaked image gives a peek at the rear profile which shows the slim tail lamps, new alloy wheels, and a revised design of the rear quarter glass. Since the new Carnival is already on sale in several international markets, we can say that it will get a thoroughly revised exterior with a modernised tiger-nose grille, square LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and re-profiled fore and aft bumpers. 

    The highlights of the new Kia Carnival cabin are the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. There will also be a fresh colour theme for the dashboard and the leather upholstery. While the new Carnival is offered in seven, nine, and 11-seat configurations internationally, it remains to be seen as to which layout will be offered for the India-spec model. Moreover, the refreshed version of the MPV could also get added features such as a wireless charging pad, connected car tech, and ADAS. 

    When launched in India in the coming months, the new Kia Carnival will lock horns against the Toyota Innova Hycross and other premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
