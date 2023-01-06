CarWale

    New Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore

    The Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet has been launched in the country with a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The soft-top model, which is the brand’s first launch this year, will be followed by various other models that were revealed in its roadmap earlier today.

    On the outside, the Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet gets an aggressive design for the front bumper, the signature Panamericana grille with vertical slats, LED headlamps and DRLs, a soft-top roof, quad-tip exhausts, and wraparound LED tail lights. 

    The interior of the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet receive features such as AMG sports seats,  wireless charging, ambient lighting, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a Burmester-sourced music system, and a large single-piece screen that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument console. 

    The Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet sources power from a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor generating a combined output of 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. This motor, which is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 Crore
    Estimated Price
