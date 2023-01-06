CarWale

    Kia Sorento spied ahead of debut at Auto Expo 2023

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,003 Views
    Kia Sorento spied ahead of debut at Auto Expo 2023

    - It is the fourth generation of the SUV

    - The brand will showcase Sorento alongside nine other vehicles

    Kia India is all set to showcase its lineup at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, which is less than a week away. The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that it will showcase ten new products at the Auto Expo. Now adding to that list is the Kia Sorento, the seven-seater SUV that is currently on sale in global markets.

    Kia Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Sorrento was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 in its third-generation phase. Now, the fourth generation, which globally made its debut in early 2020, will be showcased this time at the Auto Expo 2023. Being a cousin of the Hyundai Santa Fe, it shares a similar platform and powertrain options in the international market.

    Kia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Considering the design elements, it’s unmistakably a Kia. On the outside, it features the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille with three-pod LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. It has an upright SUV stance with flared wheel arches making it look muscular. At the rear, it gets a vertically stacked tail light setup with sharp creases and ‘Sorento’ written in bold on the tailgate.

    Kia Dashboard

    On the inside, the three-row SUV comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera with level 2 ADAS, 12-speaker Bose audio setup, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, connected tech features, and more.

    At the heart, Sorento is available with four engine options, including a 1.6-litre turbo petrol-hybrid, 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid, 2.5-litre turbo petrol non-hybrid, and a 2.2-litre diesel mill. Transmissions on offer are six-speed and an eight-speed automatic gearbox with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive setup.

    Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

    Although the launch of the Sorento is unlikely, the brand will surely want to showcase its range of products against the other manufacturers at the Auto Expo 2023. 

    Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sorento spied ahead of debut at Auto Expo 2023