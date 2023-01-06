Kia Sorento spied ahead of debut at Auto Expo 2023

- It is the fourth generation of the SUV

- The brand will showcase Sorento alongside nine other vehicles

Kia India is all set to showcase its lineup at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, which is less than a week away. The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that it will showcase ten new products at the Auto Expo. Now adding to that list is the Kia Sorento, the seven-seater SUV that is currently on sale in global markets.

Kia Sorrento was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 in its third-generation phase. Now, the fourth generation, which globally made its debut in early 2020, will be showcased this time at the Auto Expo 2023. Being a cousin of the Hyundai Santa Fe, it shares a similar platform and powertrain options in the international market.

Considering the design elements, it’s unmistakably a Kia. On the outside, it features the brand’s signature tiger-nose grille with three-pod LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. It has an upright SUV stance with flared wheel arches making it look muscular. At the rear, it gets a vertically stacked tail light setup with sharp creases and ‘Sorento’ written in bold on the tailgate.

On the inside, the three-row SUV comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera with level 2 ADAS, 12-speaker Bose audio setup, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, connected tech features, and more.

At the heart, Sorento is available with four engine options, including a 1.6-litre turbo petrol-hybrid, 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid, 2.5-litre turbo petrol non-hybrid, and a 2.2-litre diesel mill. Transmissions on offer are six-speed and an eight-speed automatic gearbox with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive setup.

Although the launch of the Sorento is unlikely, the brand will surely want to showcase its range of products against the other manufacturers at the Auto Expo 2023.

Source