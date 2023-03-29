Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Coupe spied testing

- The CLE 63 might replace the C-Class and E-Class coupe

- The CLE 63 will be the most powerful variant in the line-up

Mercedes-Benz has always had some of the best line-ups in terms of when it comes to coupes and convertibles. They have had a convertible and coupe versions for almost all variants, but the most popular ones have always been the C-Class and the E-Class. However, with the market becoming more interested in SUVs, Mercedes-Benz might trim down its coupe/convertible line-up.

Replacing the C-Class and the E-Classaforementioned coupes will be the new CLE-Class that will sit between the C and the E-Class. It will also be a sportier car than the two, thanks to its extensive development at the Nurburgring.

While the CLE will get the regular petrol, diesel, and the mild AMG variant, it will also get a full-blown AMG version in the form of the CLE 63 AMG. So we can expect the massive four-litre, V8 engine to push out more than 600bhp, powering all four wheels. On the chassis front, the CLA is more likely to borrow the MRA-2 platform from the current S-Class.

The CLE might spawn a new segment within Mercedes’ line-up. However, it already has its competition lined up in the form of the new Audi A5 and the BMW 4 Series Coupe. We expect the CLE-Class to debut in late 2023 or early 2024 and will most likely make it to India as well.