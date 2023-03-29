Kia unveils its three-row electric SUV, the EV9

- Promises a WLTP range of over 541km on a single charge

Kia has unveiled its first three-row electric SUV in the form of the new EV9. Pursuing practicality, space, and range, it aims to be a breakthrough product. On the design front, the EV9 offers a blend of SUV and MPV proportions. It gets a 3,100mm wheelbase, with a choice of 21-inch, 20-inch, or 19-inch wheels. With an overall length of 5,010mm, it stands 1,980mm wide and 1755mm tall.

On the practical front, the EV9 offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options. For the first time among global EV models, the second row offers four seating options – three-seater bench seats, basic-type, relaxation-type, and swivel-type two-seater independent seats.

The EV9’s electric drivetrain is based on the modular E-GMP platform and utilises Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. A 76.1kWh battery is offered exclusively with the rear-wheel-drive standard model, while a 99.8kWh battery is fitted in both the rear-wheel-drive long-range and all-wheel-drive variants.

In its most powerful all-wheel-drive avatar, the motor makes 380bhp and 600Nm of torque, giving it a 0 to 100kmph time of just six seconds. Apart from the scintillating performance, the EV9 is also right up there when it comes to the ever-important range. Kia promises an estimated WLTP range of 541km on a single charge. Once drained, the battery pack can be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239km in just 15 minutes, thanks to the fast charging.

On the technology front, the EV9 gets conditional level three autonomous technology, which includes the highway driving pilot feature. It enables conditional driving automation, helping the driver to temporarily take a break from controlling the vehicle.

The EV9 will debut in the flesh at the Seoul Mobility Show 2023 later this month and be showcased at this year’s New York International Auto Show in early April.