    Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet deliveries commence in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet deliveries commence in India

    - Prices start at Rs. 1.30 crore

    - Available in a single, turbo-petrol engine 

    Mercedes-Benz India had launched the AMG E53 Cabriolet in January 2023 at a price tag of Rs. 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The brand has now commenced the deliveries of the sport sedan in the Indian market. 

    Mechanically, the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet is driven by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid motor producing 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. This mill is paired with an AMG Speedshift 9G transmission sending power to all four wheels. The sedan sprints from zero to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds and achieves an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. 

    The exterior highlights a signature vertical slat front grille with AMG badging, a huge Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre, new LED headlamps with DRLs, and a soft top. Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a long integrated dual screen for a digital console and infotainment system, a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel, ambient lighting, Burmester surround sounds, and AMG sports seats. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
