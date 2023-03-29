EV Charger Store introduced in Mumbai by Envo-Sustainer

- AC and DC chargers for four and two-wheelers

Envo-Sustainer, a Thane-based sustainable solution provider, has launched Mumbai’s first EV charger store. Located in Thane West, the Envo-Sustainer store is offering an extensive selection of AC and DC chargers for four- and two-wheelers. This includes products by Exicom – a renowned manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers and lithium-ion batteries in India.

Envo-Sustainer is appointed as the exclusive master distributor pan-India by Exicom power systems. The Exicom chargers are supplied and compatible with all leading OEMs such as MG, Hyundai, Audi, Mercedes, Tata Motors, Kia, Volvo, Eicher, and Mahindra, along with leading bus manufacturers as well.

The Sustainer plans to establish 6,000 high-speed DC charging stations by 2025. The Thane-based company is also aiming to extend its network, allowing e-mobility throughout the commercial fleet and personal EV segments, including EV cars, buses, and trucks. Exicom, being one of its kind made-and-designed-in-India manufacturer, has promised over 10,000 charging outlets by March 2023.

Commenting on the occasion, Neelanjan Gupto, founder of the Sustainer, said, “This EV Charger store provides a complete suite of turnkey sustainable solutions - for your commercial and residential needs - under one roof for fast EV charging station integration with grid ensuring optimal and quality power exchange.”