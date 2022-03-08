Audi Approved:Plus pre-owned car facility inaugurated in Mumbai West

- The new pre-owned car showroom is located at Andheri Link Road in Mumbai

Audi India has inaugurated a new pre-owned car dealership in Mumbai. Known as Audi Approved:Plus Mumbai West, the showroom is spread across an area of 2000 square feet. Located at Andheri Link Road, it is the company’s second such facility in Mumbai.

Audi claims that every Audi pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: Plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections at more than 300 multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test. Under the Audi Approved: Plus program, the brand offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are fully geared to expand our retail presence of Audi Approved:Plus facilities in 2022. Just a few weeks ago, we inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility in South Mumbai, and today, we are adding another one in Mumbai West. These new facilities will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Mumbai as more individuals progress and want to seek an upgraded driving experience. Audi Approved:Plus forms as an important part of our overall business strategy and we will soon expand to many more cities in 2022.”