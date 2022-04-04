Renault opens 300 booking centres across India

- Renault India reaches out to rural customers

In an effort to reach out to rural customers, Renault India has announced the opening of 300 booking centres across the country in collaboration with CSC (Common Service Centre) Grameen e-stores. Interested customers can now book a Renault vehicle with minimum documentation formalities by scanning the QR code at the Renault booking centre.

Additionally, the new Renault booking centres will also provide information related to products, features, prices, finance schemes, and applicable offers. The French automaker further claims that the booking centres are equipped with Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who cater to all financial and products related queries to enable sales to end customers in the rural areas.

CSC e-Governance Services India, Special Purpose Vehicle, has been set up by the ministry of electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme. As stated by the company, CSC SPV provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens through CSCs, besides ensuring systemic viability and sustainability of the scheme.

In an effort to enhance its reach in rural areas and also move closer to potential customers in remote areas, the company had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore last year. Recently, Renault has joined hands with CSC e-Governance services to support Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA), Government of India’s flagship programme which aims to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens.