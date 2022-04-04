CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault opens 300 booking centres across India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    504 Views
    Renault opens 300 booking centres across India

    - Renault India reaches out to rural customers 

    - Customers can also receive all information related to the product at these centres

    In an effort to reach out to rural customers, Renault India has announced the opening of 300 booking centres across the country in collaboration with CSC (Common Service Centre) Grameen e-stores. Interested customers can now book a Renault vehicle with minimum documentation formalities by scanning the QR code at the Renault booking centre. 

    Additionally, the new Renault booking centres will also provide information related to products, features, prices, finance schemes, and applicable offers. The French automaker further claims that the booking centres are equipped with Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who cater to all financial and products related queries to enable sales to end customers in the rural areas.

    CSC e-Governance Services India, Special Purpose Vehicle, has been set up by the ministry of electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme. As stated by the company, CSC SPV provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens through CSCs, besides ensuring systemic viability and sustainability of the scheme.

    In an effort to enhance its reach in rural areas and also move closer to potential customers in remote areas, the company had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore last year. Recently, Renault has joined hands with CSC e-Governance services to support Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA), Government of India’s flagship programme which aims to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda cars attract discounts of up to Rs 33,158 in April 2022
     Next 
    2022 Kia Seltos diesel gets two new variants; prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thMAR
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault opens 300 booking centres across India