    Honda cars attract discounts of up to Rs 33,158 in April 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    212 Views
    Honda Cars India has ushered in the new financial year with lucrative discounts and benefits across the product line-up. Honda cars attract benefits of up to Rs 33,158 this month. The offers are variant, grade, and location-specific. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The latest offers and benefits are applicable till 30 April 2022 or until stocks last. Read below to learn more about the applicable offers –

    Honda Jazz

    The Honda Jazz attracts the highest discount of up to Rs 33,158. The total benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,158. Further, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. To appease the existing Honda customers, the company offers a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. 

    Honda City (fifth-generation)

    The latest model of the Honda City in the country attracts the second-highest benefit of Rs 30,396. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,396. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. Additionally, Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Furthermore, the company offers a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

    Honda WR-V

    Honda WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 26,000 in April 2022. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

    Honda City (fourth-generation)

    The fourth-generation Honda City attracts benefits of up to Rs 20,000. The Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Moreover, the customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 this month. 

    Honda Amaze

    The Honda Amaze attracts benefits of up to Rs 15,000 this month. This includes a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, existing Honda customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.

