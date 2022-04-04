CarWale
    Maharashtra govt to set up EV charging points at petrol stations

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Maharashtra govt to set up EV charging points at petrol stations

    In order to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and encourage buyers to switch to electric cars, the state government of Maharashtra has decided that it will partner up with petrol companies to put up charging points at petrol stations in the state. New and renewable energy minister in the Maharashtra government, Nitin Raut, made this official announcement at Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave 2022.

    Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co. Ltd. (MAHAGENCO), and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd will form a joint venture with petrol giants in India to install charging stations at various petrol stations. Additionally, the minister announced that the government will also be expanding the charging network to schools and colleges across the state.

    The Alternate Fuel Conclave Pune 2022 is an initiative of the Maharashtra government to promote greener energy, electric mobility – especially electric vehicles and so forth. The four day Pune AFC organisers include Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MTDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in association with Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture. Meanwhile, the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, inaugurated the conclave.

    Speaking at Pune AFC 2022, Dr Nitin Raut, new and renewable energy minister, said, 'We have decided to form JV with Petrol companies to set up EV charging stations in the premises of petrol pumps. The next step would be to set up charging stations in the schools & Colleges premises.'

