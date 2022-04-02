CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India sells 22,622 units in March 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    179 Views
    Kia India sells 22,622 units in March 2022

    - Kia India has registered a Y-o-Y growth of 18.44 per cent 

    - The Carens surpassed the 7,000 unit sales mark in the second month of its launch

    Kia India has recorded a sale of 22,622 unit sales in March 2022. The carmaker registered a Y-o-Y growth of 18.44 per cent. The company’s Q1 Y-o-Y growth stood at more than 9.5 per cent. Last month, the Seltos remained Kia’s best-seller with a sale of 8,415 units, while the newly launched Carens registered a sale of 7,008 units. The brand also dispatched 6,871 units and 328 units of the Sonet and the Carnival respectively. Kia India also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, clocking 60,062 unit domestic dispatches in Q1 2022.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia India registered an overall growth of 20 per cent Y-o-Y, with the Seltos and the Sonet contributing 51 per cent and 40 per cent respectively to KIN’s FY22 total domestic sales. Meanwhile, the Carens recently crossed the 50,000 bookings milestone while dispatches of the model stood at 12,117 units in one and half months of the MPV’s launch. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

    Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, '2022 has been a good year for us so far as we have been able to sustain our positive sales momentum in the past quarter. Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers' hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services. We thank our customers for their unwavering faith in us so far.'

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai logs 55,287 cumulative sales in March 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.81 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.47 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India sells 22,622 units in March 2022