Kia India sells 22,622 units in March 2022

- Kia India has registered a Y-o-Y growth of 18.44 per cent

- The Carens surpassed the 7,000 unit sales mark in the second month of its launch

Kia India has recorded a sale of 22,622 unit sales in March 2022. The carmaker registered a Y-o-Y growth of 18.44 per cent. The company’s Q1 Y-o-Y growth stood at more than 9.5 per cent. Last month, the Seltos remained Kia’s best-seller with a sale of 8,415 units, while the newly launched Carens registered a sale of 7,008 units. The brand also dispatched 6,871 units and 328 units of the Sonet and the Carnival respectively. Kia India also recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales, clocking 60,062 unit domestic dispatches in Q1 2022.

Kia India registered an overall growth of 20 per cent Y-o-Y, with the Seltos and the Sonet contributing 51 per cent and 40 per cent respectively to KIN’s FY22 total domestic sales. Meanwhile, the Carens recently crossed the 50,000 bookings milestone while dispatches of the model stood at 12,117 units in one and half months of the MPV’s launch. We have driven the Carens and you can read our review here.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, '2022 has been a good year for us so far as we have been able to sustain our positive sales momentum in the past quarter. Our growing sales number can be attributed to our recently launched Carens, which has won Indian customers' hearts. We look forward to this outstanding positive trajectory continuing, backed by our revolutionary products and quality customer experience services. We thank our customers for their unwavering faith in us so far.'