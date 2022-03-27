CarWale
    2022 Kia Seltos facelift continues testing; new details leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    456 Views
    whichThe facelifted Kia Seltos continues testing on international soil ahead of its debut that is expected to take place in mid-2022. A set of new spy shots give us a closer look at the mid-variant of the compact SUV that will eventually be introduced in India as well.

    Kia Seltos Left Side View

    As seen in the spy images here, the new Kia Seltos facelift features a revised grille where the tiger nose design is carried forward, but the honeycomb design makes way for a new design, replete with brushed aluminium inserts. On either side of the latter is a pair of projector headlamps and tweaked LED DRLs. The side profile is well guarded by the camouflage, but the five-spoke grey alloy wheels have been carried over from the outgoing version.

    Kia Seltos Rear View

    Towards the rear, the 2022 Kia Seltos facelift will get a set of new wrap-around tail lights, and while the units seen in the image here are likely to be halogen-powered, we expect the top-end variants to get LED lighting. A few other notable changes could arrive in the form of revised front and rear bumpers and a reworked air dam.

    Kia Seltos Headlight

    Inside, the refreshed Kia Seltos facelift is likely to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, an electric sunroof, and revised upholstery.

    Kia Seltos Front View

    Under the hood, the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift could continue to be powered by the same set of engines that currently include a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel unit, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. More details are likely to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
