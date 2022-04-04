2022 Kia Seltos coming soon; details leaked

- Updated Kia Seltos will get a revised suspension and new features

- Diesel variant will be offered with iMT transmission

A leaked image shared on the web has revealed the details and features of the 2022 Kia Seltos ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. A single image, likely to be a dealer level slide, divulges the new features and variants to be offered soon.

As per the leaked image, the 2022 Kia Seltos will get a range of new features as standard including a highline TPMS, rear disc brakes, side airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, and brake assist. Also on offer will be a revised suspension setup, new IRVM with Kia Connect button, new design for the 16-inch wheel covers, X-Line logo on the Indigo Pera seats, and two new colours including Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver.

The HTK+ variant will get an iMT transmission with the diesel powertrain while the HTX variant will get a six-speed automatic transmission with the diesel powertrain. The latter will also receive traction and drive modes as well as paddle shifters. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

