    Kia Seltos X Line 1.5 diesel Automatic First look

    Desirazu Venkat

    7,705 Views
    What is it?

    The Kia Seltos has been a runaway success not just as a product but among its segment of vehicles. Launched just two ago, it’s already racked up over two lakh in sales and looks to show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Now to keep up the momentum, Kia is introducing a new update for the SUV and it’s been called the Seltos X Line.

    Showcased for India at the 2020 Auto Expo, if the Tech line is the standard Seltos and the GT line is a sporty trim, then the X Line trim gives Kia’s SUV a rugged outlook. We have had the chance to examine the car ahead of its launch and here are the top five things to know about the Seltos X Line.

    What’s changed on the outside?

    On the outside, the Seltos X Line gets a matte paint job which in the case of our vehicle is a grey colour that’s been named ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’. Over this grey paint scheme, Kia has added orange accents on the front bumper, rear bumper and the plastic cladding on the sides.

    The wheels are first-in-segment 18-inch units that are crystal cut and get a Matte Graphite colour scheme. They really do suit the X Line trim’s matte paint scheme. Finally, most of the chrome elements as well as the mirrors have been blacked out to complete the X Line appearance.

    What’s changed on the inside?

    The interiors, in terms of elements and layout, remains unchanged but the leatherette upholstery is now in a lovely blue shade called Indigo Pera. It’s got the same seat pattern as the Tech Line version but now in the blue shade.

    The car that we have examined is a top-spec model with all the bells and whistles that Kia offers with its cars like Climate control with rear AC vents, 360-degree camera, powered driver’s seat, Air purifier, ambient lighting, HUD, eight-speaker Bose sound system and touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well Kia UVO connected car technology. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD are standard while this top-of-the-line model gets six airbags and a stability programme as a part of the deal.

    What about engines and gearbox?

    The car that we have looked at is powered by the 1.5-litre diesel producing 113bhp/250Nm and mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. This same engine can also be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. We also expect Kia to offer this trim package with the 1.5-litre petrol as well as the 1.4-litre TGDi petrol.

    The 1.5 petrol produces 113bhp/144Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed iMT. The GDi engine can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

    Rivals, pricing and launch

    The Kia Seltos X Line is essentially a trim package and thus is likely to be priced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the GT and Tech trim lines. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster as well as cars like the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector. We expect Kia to launch it next month in the Indian car market.

    Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi

