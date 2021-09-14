New Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in 34 variants

- The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will be available across petrol and diesel powertrains; MT and AT transmissions

- The model will be offered in five-seat and seven-seat layouts

- AWD system will be limited to the top-end diesel variant

Ahead of the launch, the complete variant details of the upcoming XUV700 have been leaked on the web. According to the leaked documents, the new SUV will be offered in a total of 34 variants.

The new Mahindra XUV700 will be available across petrol and diesel powertrains, manual and automatic transmissions, as well as five-seat and seven-seat layouts. Customers can choose from four trims that include MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7.

The MX trim of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700, which is essentially the base variant, will be offered in all variants excluding the diesel automatic version. An AWD system will be available exclusively in the top-end AX7 diesel automatic guise. The leaked documents also reveal additional variants in the AX7 trim, including C, T, and L.

Under the hood, Mahindra will offer the upcoming XUV700 with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the XUV700 and to read our review, click here.