    2021 Kia Carnival launched in India at Rs 24.95 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,293 Views
    2021 Kia Carnival launched in India at Rs 24.95 lakh

    -Kia India introduces a new Limousine variant

    - Powered by existing engine options 

    - New convenience features added

    Kia India has introduced the updated Carnival premium MPV in the country at a starting price of Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2021 model gets a revised variant lineup with the introduction of the new Limousine variant. Additionally, the MPV also features a new corporate logo. The Kia Carnival is now available in four variant options, such as the Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium. The Limousine and the Limousine Plus variants are limited to seven-seat options, whereas the Prestige variant is available in seven and nine seat options. The Premium variant is offered in seven and eight-seat layout options. 

    The newly introduced Limousine variant offers additional features over the Prestige variant. The Limousine variant gets VIP premium leatherette seats with leg support in the second row and Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus Protection to effectively clean the air and kill bacteria and viruses to offer a safe environment for the occupants. Additionally, the updated model offers a 10.1-inch rear entertainment system for rear-seat occupants. For added convenience, the vehicle gets an eight-inch AVNT with OTA map updates, UVO support system, and ECM mirror.

    The top-spec Limousine+ variant gets a Harman Kardon premium eight-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, 10-way power driver seat, driver seat ventilation, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, premium wood garnish, 10.1-inch dual rear-seat entertainment system, and Highline TPMS. 

    The 2021 Kia Carnival gets 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels as standard on all variants. The premium leather seats are now available on Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine+ (with VIP Seats). The bolsters of the VIP seats in the refreshed Carnival get diamond-shaped quilting. 

    The variant-wise ex-showroom prices are as follows – 

    Kia Carnival premium seven-seater – Rs 24.95 lakh 

    Kia Carnival Premium eight-seater – Rs 25.15 lakh

    Kia Carnival Prestige seven-seater – Rs 29.49 lakh

    Kia Carnival Prestige nine-seater – Rs 29.95 lakh

    Kia Carnival Limousine seven-seater – Rs 31.99 lakh

    Kia Carnival Limousine Plus seven-seater – Rs 33.99 lakh

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
