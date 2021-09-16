CarWale
    New Citroen C3 SUV breaks cover; to be launched in India in H1 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Citroen C3 will be the second offering from the brand in India after the C5 Aircross

    - The model will be introduced in the first half of 2022

    Citroen has revealed the C3 sub-four metre SUV ahead of its launch in India that will take place im the first half of next year. The C3 is the first model to be based on the brand’s C-Cubed program for India, and will the second product to be introduced from the French marquee in the country.

    Front View

    Exterior highlights of the 2021 Citroen C3 include a split headlamp design where the upper unit functions as a DRL and doubles up as a turn indicator too, while the lower unit houses the main head light. The fascia also features the signature two-slat grille from Citroen with a chrome finish, sitting above the secondary, hexagon-shaped grille. Elsewhere, the model gets roof rails, orange accents on the front bumper, ORVMs, and side cladding, brushed aluminium skid plates at the front and rear, dual-tone front and rear bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around rectangular-shaped LED tail lights.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Citroen C3 features a dual-tone dashboard of black and orange. The model is equipped with a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, silver inserts across the interior, horizontally positioned AC vents on the centre console, and vertically-mounted AC vents on either side.

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Citroen C3 is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This motor could be paired to a five-speed manual unit and an automatic unit. In India, the upcoming Citroen C3 will take on the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Nissan Magnite.

