2021 Tata Punch spied undisguised; interiors to get contrast coloured accents

- The new Tata Punch is expected to be launched around the festive season

- The model will be offered in dual-tone colour options

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Punch micro-SUV, which is expected to take place around the festive season. Ahead of its price announcement, the model has been spotted in all its glory.

As seen in the spy image, the Tata Punch features a dual-tone paintjob of orange and black, and the latter is carried over to the ORVMs too. Up-front, we can see the dual-tone bumpers, split headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lights, and a blacked-out single-slat grille. On either side, the model receives dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. The rear profile will get LED tail lights and a dual-tone bumper.

Another spy image shared on the web gives us a peek at the interior of the upcoming Tata Punch. The model gets contrast Blue coloured accents on the AC vents, a free-standing Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, dual-tone dashboard, steering-mounted controls, and an instrument console borrowed from the Altroz. The latter also confirms that the Punch micro-SUV will get the option of an automatic transmission.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Tata Punch is likely to be limited to a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This motor though, could be offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The engine might come paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.