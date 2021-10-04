Car sales in India drop by 36.6 per cent in September 2021

- Maruti Suzuki registers its highest sales drop of 57.3 per cent in September

- Tata Motors emerges as the only brand in the top-five list to report growth in sales

The month of September has not been too kind on the auto industry, with most major automakers in the country registering a strong drop in sales. The global shortage of semiconductors and Ford’s announcement to exit the Indian market were some of the lows last month.

The country’s highest-selling automaker, Maruti Suzuki has registered a massive 57.3 per cent drop with 63,111-unit sales in the country last month as compared to 1,47,912-unit sales in the same period last year. The country’s second-highest seller, Hyundai has also registered a significant drop in sales of 34.2 per cent with 33,087-unit sales as compared to 50,313-unit sales in September 2020. Interestingly, Tata Motors is the only one among the top-five brands to report a growth in sales last month. The third highest selling automotive manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors holds the third position with 25,729 units sold in September 2021 as compared to 21,200 units sold in the same period last year, with a growth of 21.4 per cent.

In terms of cumulative sales, Kia Motors and Mahindra hold the fourth and the fifth ranks, respectively. Kia India sold 14,441 units in the country last month as compared to 18,676 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 22.7 per cent drop in sales. On the other hand, Mahindra registered a cumulative sale of 12,863 units as compared to 14,663 units sold in September 2021, thereby registering a 12.3 per cent drop in sales.

The semiconductor shortage is likely to continue in the days to come, however, the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Dusshera are expected to boost cars sales in the country.