MG Motor India records sale of 3,241 units in September 2021

- MG has witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of 28 per cent

- The company will launch the Astor mid-size SUV in the country later this month

MG Motor India has sold 3,241 units in India in September 2021, thus registering a growth of 28 per cent compared to the same period last year. The ZS EV, according to the manufacturer, is witnessing a higher demand for the third consequent month, accumulating more than 600 bookings last month.

Last month, MG sold 2,47 units under the Hector range, 387 units of the ZS EV, and 378 units of the Gloster full-size SUV. While the brand has recorded a growth in its sales last month, the chip shortage has hampered the production capacity significantly.

MG Motor India revealed that production has reduced by almost one-third of its capacity due to the issue. Later this month, Halol-based carmaker will introduce the Astor mid-size SUV, details of which are available here. We have driven the Astor too, and to read our detailed review, you can click here.

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India, said, “Our production has reduced by almost one-third due to chip shortage. We expect this challenge to continue for the next few months. However, given the high number of bookings, we are trying our best to address the challenge and bring down the waiting period down to three months.”