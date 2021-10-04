CarWale
    Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    Skoda Rapid Matte Edition launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh

    - Gets new Carbon Steel matte exterior paint job

    - Continues with the same 1.0-litre TSI engine

    Skoda Auto India has launched a new special edition of the Rapid sedan. Christened at the Rapid Matte Edition, it is now available across all showrooms at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Matte Edition can be had in both manual and automatic transmission and gets a unique paint scheme and added features over the standard version. Read on to know more. 

    Right Side View

    Firstly, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the Rapid is the new Carbon Steel matte shade that makes the sedan look meaner and sporty. Complementing the matte hue are the gloss black bits on the front grille, door handles, and on the front and rear spoiler. The side body moulding along with the rear diffuser is done in black and adds to the sinister look of the Rapid. The 16-inch alloy wheels also get the black treatment. 

    Front Row Seats

    Inside, the cabin of the Rapid is done in Tellur Grey theme. The seats are draped in black leatherette seats along with Alcantara inserts. Besides this, the Matte Edition is equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system , a rear-view camera, and a USB-based air purifier. Offered as standard on this unique edition are steel scuff plates with the ‘Rapid’ inscription. The safety features include rear parking sensors, anti-glare IRVM, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts along with dual front airbags and ABS. 

    Under the hood, the Rapid Matte continues with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that puts out 109bhp and 175Nm torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    Skoda Rapid TSI Image
    Skoda Rapid TSI
    ₹ 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
