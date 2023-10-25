Range Rover Evoque gets expensive by Rs. 98,000

Available with petrol and diesel powertrains

Prices in India start at Rs. 73.07 lakh

Land Rover India has revised the prices of the Range Rover Evoque in the country. The two-row luxury SUV is now dearer by up to Rs. 98,000 with a starting price of Rs. 73.07 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in a single top-spec SE R-Dynamic across petrol and diesel engine options.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Range Rover Evoque:

Variants Old Price New Price Difference SE R-Dynamic Petrol Rs. 72,09,000 Rs. 73,07,000 Rs. 98,000 SE R-Dynamic Diesel Rs. 72,09,000 Rs. 73,07,000 Rs. 98,000

Mechanically, the sporty-looking Evoque SUV is equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is coupled with a 48V mild hybrid system and is tuned to produce 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil burner is capable of churning out 178bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission, an eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the range.