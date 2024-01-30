CarWale
    2024 Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs. 67.90 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2024 Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs. 67.90 lakh
    • Available in a single, fully loaded variant
    • Can be had in both petrol and diesel guises

    JLR India has launched the updated Range Rover Evoque in the country at a price tag of Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two engine options, this five-seater luxury SUV can be had in five exterior paint shades.

    On the design front, the 2024 iteration of the Evoque sports a couple-like silhouette, floating roof, freshly designed front grille, new LED headlamps with signature DRLs, red brake callipers, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets two new exterior hues, namely Corinthian Bronze and Tribeca Blue.

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dashboard

    Inside, it comes equipped with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment screen with the latest generation Pivi Pro technology, two-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, cabin air purifier, 3D surround view, and a ClearSight ground view and a rearview mirror.

    The new Range Rover Evoque can be had in two powertrain options. This includes a 2.0-litre gasoline motor that develops 247bhp and 365Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 201bhp and 430Nm of torque.

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Left Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “With its reductive interiors, serene cabin ambiance, and the latest advancements in infotainment systems, the New Range Rover Evoque offers an unparalleled experience for our discerning clientele. The fusion of captivating design elements, cleaner air technologies, and effortless control exemplifies the pinnacle of automotive elegance. We're thrilled to introduce this refined evolution, ensuring that every journey is not just a drive, but an exquisite journey in luxury and innovation.'

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Rs. 67.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
