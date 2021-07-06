2021 Range Rover Evoque launched: Top feature highlights

JaguarLand Rover has introduced the 2021 Range Rover Evoque with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The Range Rover Evoque is one of the most preferred models from the Land Rover product line-up in the country. The updated model is available in two variant options – R-Dynamic SE and the S.

Following are the top feature highlights of the Range Rover Evoque –

Engine

In addition to the existing 2.0-litre petrol engine, the Range Rover Evoque gets a new-generation 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine that generates 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. The petrol engine produces 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Features

The SUV offers a 3D surround camera cabin, air ionisation with a PM2.5 filter, and wireless device charging with phone signal booster.

Interior

The updated Range Rover Evoque gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the Range Rover Evoque gets a dual-tone interior combination called Deep Garnet/Ebony.

Boot Space

With five seats in place, the SUV offers 591-litre of boot space, which can be extended to a maximum of 1,383-litres with just two seats in place and the rest folded down.