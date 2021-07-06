CarWale
    2021 Range Rover Evoque launched: Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,526 Views
    2021 Range Rover Evoque launched: Top feature highlights

    JaguarLand Rover has introduced the 2021 Range Rover Evoque with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The Range Rover Evoque is one of the most preferred models from the Land Rover product line-up in the country. The updated model is available in two variant options – R-Dynamic SE and the S. 

    Following are the top feature highlights of the Range Rover Evoque –

    Engine 

    In addition to the existing 2.0-litre petrol engine, the Range Rover Evoque gets a new-generation 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine that generates 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. The petrol engine produces 247bhp and 365Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Features

    The SUV offers a 3D surround camera cabin, air ionisation with a PM2.5 filter, and wireless device charging with phone signal booster. 

    Interior 

    The updated Range Rover Evoque gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, the Range Rover Evoque gets a dual-tone interior combination called Deep Garnet/Ebony.   

    Rear Seats

    Boot Space

    With five seats in place, the SUV offers 591-litre of boot space, which can be extended to a maximum of 1,383-litres with just two seats in place and the rest folded down.

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    ₹ 64.12 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Dark Edition Range to be launched tomorrow: What to expect?
     Next 
    Tata Harrier Dark Edition sighted at dealership; to be launched tomorrow

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Popular Videos

