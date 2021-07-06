Tata Dark Edition Range to be launched tomorrow: What to expect?

- Changes limited to cosmetic and feature updates

- The Dark Edition range will continue to be powered by existing engine options

Riding high on the success of the Harrier Dark edition, Tata Motors is further expanding the Dark Edition range in the country. The upcoming Dark Edition range will now include the Altroz premium hatchback, Nexon compact SUV, and the Nexon EV. Additionally, the Harrier Dark Edition will also receive a fresh update. All three models have started arriving across dealerships in the country in the Atlas Black body colour.

The Harrier Dark Edition gets eyebrow-styled dual function DRLs and turn-indicators. The SUV gets the familiar projector and halogen combination that complement the all-black grille. As compared to 17-inch wheels in the predecessor, the updated model now gets 18-inch wheels. The chrome strip over the C-pillar has now been replaced with a glossy black finish with a Harrier inscription. As for the rear, the SUV sports a rear spoiler with a high mount stop lamp, a rear wiper with defogger, a glossy black strip that connects the sleek split design LED tail lamps, and matte black Harrier lettering on the tailgate.

As for the interior, the Harrier Dark Edition gets an all-black theme and tri-arrow design on the door pads, seats, and gear knob. Additionally, the vehicle features dark chrome detailing on AC vents, partially analogue instrument cluster, leather seats with blue stitching, and Dark lettering on the headrest. The vehicle also gets an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a glossy black strip on the dashboard unlike the chrome finish in the current model. It gets a one-touch sunroof along with other convenience features.

Similarly, the Altroz and other models have also received all-black treatment to the interior and the exterior. Mechanically, all three models will continue to be powered by existing engine options. More details on the features will be known tomorrow.

Image Source: YT