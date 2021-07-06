CarWale
    2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque - All you need to know

    Gajanan Kashikar

    British luxury automobile manufacturer Land Rover has launched the refreshed Range Rover Evoque in the country with prices starting from Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 model of this luxury SUV gets some new features and updated engines. What is new? Let us find out.

    Design

    The snazzy Evoque continues to borrow the design philosophy of the larger Range Rover Velar. It is available in two trim levels the S and the R-Dynamic SE. Both the variants feature the Velar inspired pop-out door handles, signature DRLs with LED headlights and LED headlights.

    Meanwhile, in addition to the standard features in the S variant, the R-Dynamic SE version which makes the SUV look sportier thanks to the redesigned bumpers, darker grille, copper finished side vents and exhaust tips and bonnet louvres. Apart from that, it also gets a solar attenuating windscreen and 18-inch gloss sparkle silver alloy wheels.

    Interior

    Like the exterior, the interior of the Range Rover Evoque resembles other Range Rover models, such as the Velar and the Sport. However, Land Rover has given the newest Pivi Pro infotainment system in the Evoque. This new infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and wireless smartphone connectivity. You can pair two devices at the same time in the Pivi Pro. There are three displays in the cabin - a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen and the 10-inch multimedia information touchscreen display.

    Moreover, Land Rover also offers carbon lighting, a wireless charging pad with a signal booster, dual-zone temperature control with a PM2.5 filter, a leather steering wheel, and electric assist for the front seats. Besides, the plush cabin has a full leather trim available in two new colours - Deep Garnet and Ebony.

    Features

    The Range Rover Evoque is equipped with a host of features including some new additions such as a 12-speaker, 400-watt Meridian sound system, voice command, driver condition monitor, wade sensing (up to 600m), metal pedals (only R-Dynamic SE), intrusion sensor, emergency brake assist, six airbags, rear seat ISOFIX anchors, pedestrian airbag and deployable bonnet, electric-assist for the tailgate, rear window heating with timer, a fixed panoramic sunroof, heated side-view mirrors and auto-dimming driver side-view mirror.

    Engine and Transmission

    The new Range Rover Evoque is available in two variants the R-Dynamic SE and the S. The R-Dynamic SE features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 247bhp and 365Nm of torque while the S comes with a latest generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel that produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. They are both paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 77.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 80.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 75.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 77.62 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 76.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 71.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 77.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 71.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 72.29 Lakh

