    2024 Range Rover Evoque breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    984 Views
    2024 Range Rover Evoque breaks cover

    - Gets a complete new cabin

    - Is now powered by a petrol-hybrid motor

    Land Rover has taken the wraps off the all-new 2024 Range Rover Evoque SUV. The 2024 iteration of the Evoque debuts with an exterior revision and a major cabin overhaul. It now comes loaded with more tech and features as compared to its predecessor. 

    2024 Range Rover Evoque exterior:

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Right Side View

    The exterior highlights of the 2024 Range Rover Evoque include a trapezium-shaped meshed front grille, Pixel-1 LED headlamps, signature LED DRLs, and a new bumper. The profile features a coupe-like silhouette with distinctive character lines and flush door handles. Other upgrades include new alloys with up to 21-inch wheel size capacity. Customers can choose the SUV from various colour options including the Arroios Grey, Tribeca Blue, and Corinthian Bronze. 

    2024 Range Rover Evoque interior:

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dashboard

    Inside, the Evoque comes equipped with a new 11.4-inch curved glass infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 3D-surround camera, Amazon Alexa 10 voice commands, and a Pivi Pro 2 user interface. Unlike other models, the manufacturer has now removed all the physical buttons from the centre console to give it a more luxurious touch. The Evoque also sports a redesigned gear-shift lever. 

    2024 Range Rover Evoque engine and specifications:

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Front View

    At the heart of the new Range Rover Evoque is a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mild-petrol hybrid motor that is tuned to produce 160bhp. The mild-hybrid with a 14.9kWh battery pack is claimed to have an electric range of up to 62km, and charges from zero to 80 per cent in only 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. 

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
    Rs. 72.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster launched - All you need to know
     Next 
    Renault Rafale breaks cover as flagship coupe SUV

    Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    youtube-icon
    Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details
    By CarWale Team11 Apr 2018
    14566 Views
    22 Likes

