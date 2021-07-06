Ford Endeavour Titanium 4x2 AT variant discontinued

- Now available only in Titanium + and Sport trims

- Continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine

Ford India has discreetly taken the Endeavour base Titanium 4x2 variant off the shelf. The Titanium trim was the most affordable of the lot and was priced at Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The rejigged Endeavour lineup is now offered in only two trims – Titanium Plus and Sport and can be had with a starting price of Rs 33.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Titanium Plus is priced Rs 3.80 lakh more than the ceased Titanium trim and is offered with both two-wheel as well as four-wheel-drive configuration. For the surplus price, it gets features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker stereo system, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and front and rear parking sensors. To know more about the Endeavour, you can read our first-drive review here.

A few months back, Ford launched a new SE variant for the EcoSport compact SUV at Rs 10.49 lakh, details of which can be read here. This was soon followed by a price escalation across the model range with the Endeavour receiving the highest hike of up to Rs 80,000.

Under the long bonnet, the 2.0-litre diesel motor continues its duty that puts out 168bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. The Endeavour rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster.