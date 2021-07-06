CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford Endeavour Titanium 4x2 AT variant discontinued

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    429 Views
    Ford Endeavour Titanium 4x2 AT variant discontinued

    - Now available only in Titanium + and Sport trims

    - Continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Ford India has discreetly taken the Endeavour base Titanium 4x2 variant off the shelf. The Titanium trim was the most affordable of the lot and was priced at Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The rejigged Endeavour lineup is now offered in only two trims – Titanium Plus and Sport and can be had with a starting price of Rs 33.80 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Left Side View

    The Titanium Plus is priced Rs 3.80 lakh more than the ceased Titanium trim and is offered with both two-wheel as well as four-wheel-drive configuration. For the surplus price, it gets features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker stereo system, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and front and rear parking sensors. To know more about the Endeavour, you can read our first-drive review here

    A few months back, Ford launched a new SE variant for the EcoSport compact SUV at Rs 10.49 lakh, details of which can be read here. This was soon followed by a price escalation across the model range with the Endeavour receiving the highest hike of up to Rs 80,000. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the long bonnet, the 2.0-litre diesel motor continues its duty that puts out 168bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox. The Endeavour rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster

    Ford Endeavour Image
    Ford Endeavour
    ₹ 30.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque - All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford Endeavour Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 36.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 36.15 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 36.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 33.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 35.72 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 33.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 32.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford Endeavour Titanium 4x2 AT variant discontinued