Tata Harrier Dark Edition sighted at dealership; to be launched tomorrow

- To be launched in India tomorrow

- Likely to get bigger 18-inch alloy wheels

Tata Motors is all set to take the covers off its extended Dark Edition range tomorrow. The Altroz, Nexon, and Nexon EV will join the tribe that was earlier headed only by the larger Harrier SUV. Even the Harrier Dark Edition is set to receive subtle updates. Ahead of the official launch tomorrow, the Harrier Dark Edition has been spotted at the dealership an it looks more villainous and vindictive than the current model.

The most instantaneous change one can see is the deletion of the chrome inserts from the exterior styling. The thin chrome strip above the window line that flowed to the C-pillar is now swapped for a gloss black border while the ‘Harrier’ lettering at the centre of the boot now gets the dark grey finish. It is also likely to get bigger 18-inch alloys wheels as against the 17-inch ones offered with the outgoing model.

On the inside, the cabin gets the signature tri-arrow pattern on the door pads as well as on the leatherette seats complemented by the black stitching. The gloss black treatment continues on the inside like on the chunky grab handles, steering wheel, and on the central portion of the dashboard. The aircon vents get dark chrome inserts which look good but are slightly overshadowed amidst the blingy gloss black theme.

Mechanically, the Harrier continues with the sole 2.0-litre diesel powertrain that produces 168bhp and 350Nm torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. It remains to be seen whether Tata rejigs the variant lineup of the Harrier SUV after the introduction of this refreshed Dark Edition.

Image Source