Mahindra Bolero Neo arrives at dealers ahead of launch

- Mahindra is likely to launch the Bolero Neo by the end of the month

- The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 100bhp 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine

Earlier this week, Mahindra released the first set of teasers for the Bolero Neo ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. Now, the model has begun arriving at local dealer yards in the country.

As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo, which is essentially the facelifted TUV300, features a new exterior paintjob. The model also has the ‘N10’ badging on the tail-gate, revealing the new variant nomenclature. The rear profile receives a few changes such as a new spoiler, black door handle, and the Bolero Neo badging.

Up-front, we already know that the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo will feature a set of revised headlamps with horizontally positioned LED DRLs, a wider air dam, fog lights, a reworked front bumper, and a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo gets beige upholstery with textured seats, a tweaked instrument console, an arm-rest for the second row, and a black steering wheel. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produced 100bhp and 240Nm of torque in the BS4 guise.

