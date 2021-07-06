CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Bolero Neo arrives at dealers ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,155 Views
    Mahindra Bolero Neo arrives at dealers ahead of launch

    - Mahindra is likely to launch the Bolero Neo by the end of the month

    - The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 100bhp 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine

    Earlier this week, Mahindra released the first set of teasers for the Bolero Neo ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. Now, the model has begun arriving at local dealer yards in the country.

    As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo, which is essentially the facelifted TUV300, features a new exterior paintjob. The model also has the ‘N10’ badging on the tail-gate, revealing the new variant nomenclature. The rear profile receives a few changes such as a new spoiler, black door handle, and the Bolero Neo badging.

    Rear View

    Up-front, we already know that the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo will feature a set of revised headlamps with horizontally positioned LED DRLs, a wider air dam, fog lights, a reworked front bumper, and a new set of alloy wheels.

    Inside, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo gets beige upholstery with textured seats, a tweaked instrument console, an arm-rest for the second row, and a black steering wheel. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that produced 100bhp and 240Nm of torque in the BS4 guise.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New TUV300 BS6 Image
    Mahindra New TUV300 BS6
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Lamborghini Aventador final edition teased ahead of unveil tomorrow?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra New TUV300 BS6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra New TUV300 BS6 Exterior
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    540319 Views
    5316 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.51 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M5

    BMW M5

    ₹ 1.62 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1stJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 12.12 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    540319 Views
    5316 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo arrives at dealers ahead of launch