    Mercedes GLA and AMG GLE 53 facelifts to be launched in India tomorrow

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mercedes GLA and AMG GLE 53 facelifts to be launched in India tomorrow
    • Both SUVs get some cosmetic changes over the outgoing models
    • GLA facelift will be offered in both petrol and diesel guises

    Mercedes-Benz India is all set to announce the prices of the GLA and AMG GLE 53 coupe facelifts in the country tomorrow, 31 January. This is the first launch event by the German automaker for the year 2024.

    Talking about the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift, this five-seater luxury SUV gets its second generational update and is likely to be offered in three variants, namely 200, 220d, and 220d 4Matic. Available in both a 1.3-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine option, the 2024 GLA boasts a freshly designed front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, updated MBUX interface, and a new pair of LED headlamps.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In contrast, the BMW X5-rival is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This motor belts out 429bhp and 560Nm of torque coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. Available in a single, fully loaded variant, this updated sports SUV is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.70 crore – Rs. 1.80 crore (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 59.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 61.87 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 58.36 Lakh
    PuneRs. 59.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 62.36 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 55.29 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 63.39 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 58.32 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 55.92 Lakh

