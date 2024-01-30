Mercedes GLA and AMG GLE 53 facelifts to be launched in India tomorrow

Both SUVs get some cosmetic changes over the outgoing models

GLA facelift will be offered in both petrol and diesel guises

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to announce the prices of the GLA and AMG GLE 53 coupe facelifts in the country tomorrow, 31 January. This is the first launch event by the German automaker for the year 2024.

Talking about the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift, this five-seater luxury SUV gets its second generational update and is likely to be offered in three variants, namely 200, 220d, and 220d 4Matic. Available in both a 1.3-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine option, the 2024 GLA boasts a freshly designed front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, updated MBUX interface, and a new pair of LED headlamps.

In contrast, the BMW X5-rival is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This motor belts out 429bhp and 560Nm of torque coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. Available in a single, fully loaded variant, this updated sports SUV is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.70 crore – Rs. 1.80 crore (both prices, ex-showroom).