Tata Nexon achieves 6 lakh production milestone in India

Tata Motors has achieved yet another crucial milestone with its most popular model, the Nexon in India. The sub-four metre SUV has achieved 6 lakh unit production milestone since its launch in 2017. Last year in April the model surpassed the 5 lakh manufacturing milestone.

The Tata Nexon is currently on sale in two guises, the ICE and EV range with a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh and Rs. 14.74 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, the Nexon ICE version has individually surpassed this new milestone.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former develops 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, the latter churns out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.