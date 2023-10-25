What’s the update on the Tata Altroz Racer?

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Tata Motors is having the best year in terms of new car launches and sales. The brand showcased multiple products at the start of the year during the Auto Expo. Since then, the automaker has launched multiple products including the Nexon (ICE and EV), Harrier facelift, Safari facelift, Punch CNG, Altroz CNG, and the updated Tiago and Tigor CNG. But, where is the Tata Altroz Racer?

While the Altroz Racer was showcased in its production-ready form in January, post the Expo, the brand has not revealed any launch timeline for the performance hatchback. However, a camouflaged test mule of the Altroz Racer was recently spotted on test which indicates a possible launch in the following months.

In terms of changes, the Altroz Racer benefits from cosmetic and mechanical upgrades over the standard Altroz. The biggest highlights include a blacked-out roof and bonnet, gloss black finished alloy wheels and ORVMs, and a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fender. As for the features, the display model at the Expo was equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, six airbags, air purifier, voice-enabled electric sunroof, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, and revised seat upholstery with red stitching.

Mechanically, it is propelled by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine is borrowed from the Nexon and is tuned to produce 120bhp and 170Nm of torque.

