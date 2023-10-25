Volkswagen inaugurates six new facilities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

- Located in Bengaluru and Pollachi

The brand’s network in the country includes 192 sales and 133 service outlets

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has strengthened its footprint across South India with the inauguration of six new touchpoints in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These facilities are located in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. With the addition of these new customer touchpoints, the brand’s network now includes 192 sales and 133 service stations across 142 cities in India.

The following are the locations of the newly inaugurated touchpoints:

Dealership name Address Volkswagen Bangalore Central No 74, Lalbagh Main Road, Opposite to Urvashi Theatre, Bengaluru Volkswagen City Store Bangalore North 1, A1, Bagalur Cross, No 3, Venkatala Village, Yelahanka, Bengaluru Volkswagen City Store Koramangala No.652, 100 Feet Road, 3rd block, Koramangala, Bangalore Volkswagen City Store Bangalore East Sr. No.1 &. 2, situated at Avalahalli Village, Bidarahalli Hobli, earlier south Bangalore Taluk, presently Bangalore East Taluk Volkswagen Nelamangala Near Sondekoppa circle, Shop No. 1 & 2, Prasanna Anjaneya Layout, Kunigal bypass, Nelamangala Rd, Nelamangala Town Volkswagen Pollachi Pollachi to Udumalpet Road, Marapettai, Pollachi

Speaking on the network expansion in southern India, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The South Indian market, with its sophisticated and discerning customer base, has been instrumental in the growth of the brand’s popularity over the last decade. We hold a significant footprint in this region and with the newly inaugurated dealerships in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, we will further fortify our position. Our efforts to expand the brand’s footprint across India are driven by the core DNA of customer centricity at Volkswagen. We aim to bring our product portfolio and exceptional experience even closer to customers in this region.”