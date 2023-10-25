CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen inaugurates six new facilities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

    Read inதமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    1,743 Views
    Volkswagen inaugurates six new facilities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

    - Located in Bengaluru and Pollachi

    The brand’s network in the country includes 192 sales and 133 service outlets

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has strengthened its footprint across South India with the inauguration of six new touchpoints in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. These facilities are located in Bengaluru, Karnataka and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. With the addition of these new customer touchpoints, the brand’s network now includes 192 sales and 133 service stations across 142 cities in India.

    The following are the locations of the newly inaugurated touchpoints:

    Dealership nameAddress
    Volkswagen Bangalore Central

    No 74, Lalbagh Main Road, Opposite to

    Urvashi Theatre, Bengaluru

    Volkswagen City Store Bangalore North

    1, A1, Bagalur Cross, No 3, Venkatala Village,

    Yelahanka, Bengaluru

    Volkswagen City Store Koramangala

    No.652, 100 Feet Road, 3rd block,

    Koramangala, Bangalore

    Volkswagen City Store Bangalore East

    Sr. No.1 &. 2, situated at Avalahalli Village,

    Bidarahalli Hobli, earlier south Bangalore

    Taluk, presently Bangalore East Taluk

    Volkswagen Nelamangala

    Near Sondekoppa circle, Shop No. 1 & 2,

    Prasanna Anjaneya Layout, Kunigal bypass,

    Nelamangala Rd, Nelamangala Town

    Volkswagen Pollachi

    Pollachi to Udumalpet Road, Marapettai,

    Pollachi

    Volkswagen Front View

    Speaking on the network expansion in southern India, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The South Indian market, with its sophisticated and discerning customer base, has been instrumental in the growth of the brand’s popularity over the last decade. We hold a significant footprint in this region and with the newly inaugurated dealerships in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, we will further fortify our position. Our efforts to expand the brand’s footprint across India are driven by the core DNA of customer centricity at Volkswagen. We aim to bring our product portfolio and exceptional experience even closer to customers in this region.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki eVX interior officially revealed at 2023 Japan Mobility Show
     Next 
    Range Rover Evoque gets expensive by Rs. 98,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2033 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2878 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    2nd Nov 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2033 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2878 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen inaugurates six new facilities in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu