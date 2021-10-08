CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    The CarWale YouTube channel hits 1 lakh subscribers: Top five videos

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,062 Views
    The CarWale YouTube channel hits 1 lakh subscribers: Top five videos

    We can't thank you all enough for helping us in achieving a significant milestone in our journey on YouTube. You, as well as our team, have been instrumental in making this channel grow so quickly in such a short time. To celebrate the occasion, we’re sharing a quick peek at the team in front of and behind the camera. The video will also be followed by a list of the top five videos on the channel.

    Mahindra Thar Review

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Thar made a come-back with the second-gen model in October last year. The SUV has been a successful product for the brand, amassing 75,000 bookings in a year since its launch. To read more about the milestone, you can click here. Our Editor, Vikrant Singh drove the all-new Thar and in the video, he answers whether the new Thar can be the only car in your garage. To watch the video, click here.

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is the latest iteration of the iconic SUV that is now being assembled right here in India. The premium off-roader was driven by Siddharth and he tells us five reasons why one should buy it and two reasons why they should not. Click here to watch the Wrangler Rubicon video review.

    Skoda Kushaq First Drive Review

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq joins the extremely competitive Rs 12-18 lakh SUV segment that is currently dominated by the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The first product under Skoda’s India 2.0 project, how does the Kushaq fare? Does it give that solid European feel? To get the answer to all those questions and more, watch our review here.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo First Drive Review

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo, which is essentially a spiritual successor to the TUV300, made its debut in July this year. Compared to the outgoing model, the Bolero Neo receives a revised fascia and new features all around. Does the Bolero Neo have what it takes to live up to the Bolero brand? Click here to watch our video review and find out.

    Tata HBX Concept (now, Punch micro-SUV) at the Auto Expo 2020

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata H2X, as it was called when it was unveiled in the concept form, has come a long way from its first showcase at the Auto Expo 2020. The model, which has now been revealed in the production-ready form as the Punch micro-SUV, is likely to be launched on 20 October, 2021. What did Abhishek Nigam think about the HBX concept at its debut in 2020? To find out, click here to watch the video.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jaguar Land Rover inaugurates a new showroom in Mumbai
     Next 
    New Tata Punch lower variant spotted at dealer yard

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Exterior

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • The CarWale YouTube channel hits 1 lakh subscribers: Top five videos