The CarWale YouTube channel hits 1 lakh subscribers: Top five videos

We can't thank you all enough for helping us in achieving a significant milestone in our journey on YouTube. You, as well as our team, have been instrumental in making this channel grow so quickly in such a short time. To celebrate the occasion, we’re sharing a quick peek at the team in front of and behind the camera. The video will also be followed by a list of the top five videos on the channel.

Mahindra Thar Review

The Mahindra Thar made a come-back with the second-gen model in October last year. The SUV has been a successful product for the brand, amassing 75,000 bookings in a year since its launch. To read more about the milestone, you can click here. Our Editor, Vikrant Singh drove the all-new Thar and in the video, he answers whether the new Thar can be the only car in your garage. To watch the video, click here.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is the latest iteration of the iconic SUV that is now being assembled right here in India. The premium off-roader was driven by Siddharth and he tells us five reasons why one should buy it and two reasons why they should not. Click here to watch the Wrangler Rubicon video review.

Skoda Kushaq First Drive Review

The Skoda Kushaq joins the extremely competitive Rs 12-18 lakh SUV segment that is currently dominated by the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The first product under Skoda’s India 2.0 project, how does the Kushaq fare? Does it give that solid European feel? To get the answer to all those questions and more, watch our review here.

Mahindra Bolero Neo First Drive Review

The Mahindra Bolero Neo, which is essentially a spiritual successor to the TUV300, made its debut in July this year. Compared to the outgoing model, the Bolero Neo receives a revised fascia and new features all around. Does the Bolero Neo have what it takes to live up to the Bolero brand? Click here to watch our video review and find out.

Tata HBX Concept (now, Punch micro-SUV) at the Auto Expo 2020

The Tata H2X, as it was called when it was unveiled in the concept form, has come a long way from its first showcase at the Auto Expo 2020. The model, which has now been revealed in the production-ready form as the Punch micro-SUV, is likely to be launched on 20 October, 2021. What did Abhishek Nigam think about the HBX concept at its debut in 2020? To find out, click here to watch the video.