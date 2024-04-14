CarWale
    Jeep Wrangler facelift to be launched in India on 22 April

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    4,162 Views
    Jeep Wrangler facelift to be launched in India on 22 April
    • To get revised fascia and new features
    • Likely to retain the existing powertrain

    Jeep India is gearing up to launch the updated Wrangler off-roader in the country on 22 April. The facelifted version made its international debut last year and is finally making its way to Indian shores.

    Being a facelift, the new Jeep Wrangler will benefit from a new face with a sleeker blacked-out grille along with a signature seven-slat design. While the global version gets an array of alloy wheels and roof style options, the India-spec model will get hard-top and soft-top roof options along with a choice of 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Jeep Wrangler Dashboard

    Coming to the interior, the cabin of the new Wrangler SUV will get a slightly revised dashboard layout with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Further, the lifestyle off-roader will get features such as wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, 12-way powered front seats, and a digital instrument panel.

    Mechanically, the Wrangler facelift will likely continue with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter unit. In this state of tune, the motor is capable of producing 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque while sending power to all four wheels via the brand’s Selec-Trac 4WD system.

    Jeep Wrangler facelift Image
    Jeep Wrangler facelift
    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Jeep Wrangler facelift Left Front Three Quarter
