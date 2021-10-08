CarWale
    New Tata Punch lower variant spotted at dealer yard

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Tata Punch lower variant spotted at dealer yard

    - The Tata Punch is likely to be launched in India on 20 October, 2021

    - Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000

    Tata Motors officially unveiled the Punch micro-SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month. A new set of images shared on the web reveals a lower variant of the model that was spotted at a dealer yard.

    As seen in the spy images, the Tata Punch lower variant, which is likely to be the Accomplished variant, features halogen headlamps, halogen DRLs, 15-inch Hyper-style wheels, and body-coloured ORVMs. The model misses out on a few features such as projector headlights, LED DRLs, fog lights, roof rails, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The model will be offered in four variants, the variant-wise features of which are available here.

    Inside, the upcoming Tata Punch will come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz, body-coloured AC vents, automatic climate control, a cooled glove-box, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    Powering the Tata Punch will be the same 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine from the Tiago that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor will come paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 21,000.

    MG Astor to be launched in India on 11 October 2021

